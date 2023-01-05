Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

