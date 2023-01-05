Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $7.73 on Thursday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
