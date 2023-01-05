Streakk Trading Up 21.8% This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last week, Streakk has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $237,838.98 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $353.59 or 0.02100014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 362.60619325 USD and is down -3.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $304,267.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

