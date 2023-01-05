VRES (VRS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $499.92 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. VRES has a total market cap of $499.92 million and approximately $764.13 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.21927457 USD and is up 20.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $775.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

