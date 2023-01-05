Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 233.25 ($2.81).

J Sainsbury Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:SBRY opened at GBX 236.64 ($2.85) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 168.70 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 303.60 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 217.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

