Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) traded down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.17. 1,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

AMPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $474,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

