First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) versus M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Financial Review

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 21.67% 8.09% 0.88% M&T Bank 22.80% 10.74% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

40.5% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Financial Northwest and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 8 7 0 2.47

First Financial Northwest presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $190.73, suggesting a potential upside of 30.11%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than First Financial Northwest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Northwest and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $57.66 million 2.35 $12.25 million $1.39 10.68 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 4.14 $1.86 billion $10.60 13.83

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Northwest pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

M&T Bank beats First Financial Northwest on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail branches in King County, five retail branches in Snohomish County, and two retail branches in Pierce County, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

