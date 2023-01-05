Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.55 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.30 billion and $7.55 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,233.51 or 0.07325920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 176.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00445200 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.02211890 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.88 or 0.30415657 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,848,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,848,248.86880729 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,232.48355507 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $7,353,670.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

