Head-To-Head Comparison: StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS)

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS – Get Rating) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of StoneCo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agent Information Software and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 5 4 0 2.44

Profitability

StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.56, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

This table compares Agent Information Software and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A StoneCo -15.73% 2.48% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A StoneCo $894.07 million 3.06 -$251.79 million ($0.85) -10.31

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet or Web. It offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2021, the company served approximately 1,766,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands. StoneCo Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of HR Holdings, LLC.

