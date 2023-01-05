Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 8.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) traded down 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28. 23,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 664,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Trading of Vista Energy

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.10). Vista Energy had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $333.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Vista Energy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Vista Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,200,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Vista Energy by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,008,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 408,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vista Energy by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 942,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Energy

Get Rating

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

