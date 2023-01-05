MVL (MVL) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

MVL (MVL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $65.58 million and $3.60 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MVL Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,402,958,863 tokens. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

