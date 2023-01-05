Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,060 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 7,191 shares.The stock last traded at $42.28 and had previously closed at $42.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Steel Partners Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $909.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $425.67 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

