Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 6.3%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $508.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Featured Stories

