Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading Up 6.3%

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 3,285 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 186,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Garrett Motion Stock Down 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $508.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.32.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
