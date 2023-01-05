Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Price Target Cut to GBX 275 by Analysts at Barclays

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.10) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Mulberry Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Mulberry Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 230 ($2.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.18 million and a PE ratio of 1,533.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 230.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 250.29. Mulberry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($3.98).

About Mulberry Group

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

