Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Hits $655.97 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $16,833.02 or 0.99972873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $655.97 million and $38,258.30 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

