Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.69) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
Mattioli Woods Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 638.49 ($7.69) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 603.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 642.78. The company has a market capitalization of £327.08 million and a PE ratio of 7,981.13.
Mattioli Woods Company Profile
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
