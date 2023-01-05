Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($11.69) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Mattioli Woods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 638.49 ($7.69) on Thursday. Mattioli Woods has a 52 week low of GBX 530 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 603.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 642.78. The company has a market capitalization of £327.08 million and a PE ratio of 7,981.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 630 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £3,603.60 ($4,341.69).

(Get Rating)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.