Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($12.53) target price on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group from GBX 1,118 ($13.47) to GBX 903 ($10.88) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

ATG opened at GBX 791 ($9.53) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £953.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 805.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 838.31. Auction Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 636 ($7.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,440 ($17.35).

In other news, insider Suzanne Baxter acquired 3,389 shares of Auction Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £24,841.37 ($29,929.36).

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

