NEXT (LON:NXT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($68.67) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.59) to GBX 7,000 ($84.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,316.67 ($76.10).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 6,520 ($78.55) on Thursday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 4,306 ($51.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,068 ($97.20). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,614.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,759.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88. The firm has a market cap of £8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 1,163.28.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

