Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($7.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.62).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.4 %

LON RTO opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,775.71. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.21.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.