Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 645 ($7.77) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Shore Capital restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.83) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.14 ($7.62).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.4 %

LON RTO opened at GBX 528.40 ($6.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of £13.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,775.71. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.32) and a one year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 518.21.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.