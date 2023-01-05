Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,700 ($56.63) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($43.37) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($57.83) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,910.29 ($59.16).

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,216 ($50.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,303.83. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,684 ($68.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,969.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,035.55.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

