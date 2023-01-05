Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,351 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

XSLV opened at $45.03 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

