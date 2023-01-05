Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 40.5% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 46.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $87.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

