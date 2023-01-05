Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.00 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.89.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

