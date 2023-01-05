MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 457,505 shares.The stock last traded at $144.29 and had previously closed at $141.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.80 and its 200 day moving average is $221.96.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

