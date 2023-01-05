Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Down 6.3%

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46. 1,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Sovos Brands Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $612,746.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $612,746.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,727,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Graves sold 38,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $537,334.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024,884 shares in the company, valued at $55,905,638.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,113 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Sovos Brands by 13.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sovos Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

