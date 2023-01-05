Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.77.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

