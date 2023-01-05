10,151 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Incyte by 25.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $79.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.