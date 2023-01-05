28,627 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 325,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 188,828 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Stock Up 9.5 %

Li Auto stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. Li Auto Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Li Auto

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price for the company. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. DBS Vickers began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

