Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.90. 3,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 968,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ACLX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arcellx to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Arcellx Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $375,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,069 shares of company stock valued at $393,229 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter worth $7,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $6,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

