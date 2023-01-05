Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 8.4%

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.26. 65,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,207,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CANO shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Cano Health Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cano Health

Cano Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Articles

