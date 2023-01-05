Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,015 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after buying an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,940,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,853,000 after purchasing an additional 231,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.