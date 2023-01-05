Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Trading Up 5.5%

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.53 and last traded at $31.02. 920 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $573.63 million, a PE ratio of -89.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -319.44%.

In related news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

