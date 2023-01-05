Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

NYSE ORCL opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.48. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

