Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.93. 50,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,919,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -260.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.46 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth about $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,794,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

