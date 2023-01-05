Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 50,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Liberatore sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $84,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of KTOS opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

