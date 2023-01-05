Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Takes $576,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $148.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.09.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

