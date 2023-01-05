Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $187.21 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.15 and a 12 month high of $471.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

