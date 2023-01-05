Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,932,000 after acquiring an additional 721,600 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $148.96 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $227.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average of $158.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.