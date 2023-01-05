Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 16,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,681,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.
In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
