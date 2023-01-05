Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,663,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $57,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,663,196.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,112 shares of company stock worth $1,833,147 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.8 %

PagerDuty stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. As a group, analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

