Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.36 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20.

