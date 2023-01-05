Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 101,527 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 829,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 581,400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Stock Performance

Unity Software stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The company had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,514,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,252 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.