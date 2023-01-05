18,449 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 3.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after buying an additional 1,924,958 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 86.4% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 32.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 185,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HL stock opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.004 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.