LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Down 5.9%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 360,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,028,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,911,691.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 75,530 shares of company stock worth $562,094 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.