Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ON opened at $62.20 on Thursday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
