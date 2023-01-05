Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,959 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ON. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $62.20 on Thursday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on onsemi to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

