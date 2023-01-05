Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.7% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 40.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.49. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

