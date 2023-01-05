ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of COP opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.