Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,755 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 152,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 97,780 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

