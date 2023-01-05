Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OXLCP opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $25.45.
About Oxford Lane Capital
