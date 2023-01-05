DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

