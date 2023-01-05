Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.32 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

